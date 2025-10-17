Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 286 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF $HDV

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 344.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $120.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $106.00 and a 12-month high of $124.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.23.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.