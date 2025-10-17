Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Sold by Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Taylor Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.6% during the first quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 22.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 46,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after buying an additional 8,537 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.2% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 44.5% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 65,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,194,000 after buying an additional 20,239 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.21.

NYSE:PG opened at $149.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $146.96 and a 1-year high of $180.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.97.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The business had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.98%.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $1,612,283.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 34,978 shares in the company, valued at $5,532,120.48. This trade represents a 22.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 13,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $2,050,643.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,221.72. This represents a 31.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,763 shares of company stock worth $23,421,279 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

