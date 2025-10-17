SLB Limited $SLB Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,076,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of SLB worth $36,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of SLB by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLB in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of SLB by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 21,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,778 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SLB by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 169,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after purchasing an additional 21,680 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLB in the 1st quarter valued at about $447,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $1,433,350.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 202,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,295,412.08. This represents a 16.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLB. Wells Fargo & Company cut SLB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on SLB from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on SLB from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on SLB from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised SLB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $32.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.65. SLB Limited has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $44.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

SLB (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. SLB had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 11.53%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SLB Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

