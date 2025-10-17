Phillips 66 $PSX Shares Sold by Praxis Investment Management Inc.

Praxis Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,590 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elliott Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1,929.0% in the 1st quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,725,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,941,723,000 after buying an additional 14,950,000 shares in the last quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 158,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,625,000 after buying an additional 26,825 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $1,457,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX opened at $128.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.78. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $91.01 and a 12-month high of $142.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $51.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.59. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 1.27%.The firm had revenue of $33.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Bank of America cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.75.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 8,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $119.90 per share, with a total value of $1,001,165.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 29,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,527,817.70. The trade was a 39.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Heim bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.97 per share, for a total transaction of $125,970.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 12,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,056.71. This represents a 9.06% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 9,850 shares of company stock worth $1,188,910 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

