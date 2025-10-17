First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has $3.72 Million Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2,775.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 61.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.65, for a total transaction of $4,334,896.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,031,597.65. This represents a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $186.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.12 and a 1-year high of $248.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $203.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.58.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $233.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $248.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $226.00 to $222.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.13.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

