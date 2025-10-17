RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 1,298 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 9.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 334,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $70,755,000 after purchasing an additional 29,504 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 13.1% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.5% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 413,480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $87,554,000 after purchasing an additional 17,969 shares during the period. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.0% during the first quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $203.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $128.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $212.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.36 and a 52-week high of $242.77.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 37.37%. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.67.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. The trade was a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

