TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 4,885 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $36,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 525.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $85.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $145.01.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 39.61%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.7%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 97.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.50 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,840. The trade was a 96.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christiana Smith Shi purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.17 per share, with a total value of $44,085.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 500 shares in the company, valued at $44,085. This represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,382 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.31.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

