Paychex, Inc. $PAYX Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth $34,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth $34,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 122.3% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of PAYX opened at $126.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.06. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.02 and a twelve month high of $161.24.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.17% and a net margin of 27.85%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.428-5.528 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Paychex from $153.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $155.00 price objective on Paychex and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Paychex from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Paychex from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $141.29.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

