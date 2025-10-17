Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 31.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 125,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,824,000 after buying an additional 30,342 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at about $588,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5.3% in the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 75.6% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE:KMB opened at $119.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.30. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $118.18 and a 52-week high of $150.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.53.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%.The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMB

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.