Fastenal Company $FAST Position Reduced by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 5,330.0% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.45 per share, for a total transaction of $42,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $382,050. This trade represents a 12.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 48,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $2,341,188.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,880 shares in the company, valued at $570,834. This trade represents a 80.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,178 shares of company stock valued at $4,336,603 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

FAST opened at $41.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.95 and its 200-day moving average is $43.97. The stock has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Fastenal Company has a twelve month low of $35.31 and a twelve month high of $50.63.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 13th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 28th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 82.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 target price on shares of Fastenal and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

