Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Linde PLC $LIN

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Breakwater Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.3% in the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Canopy Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.9% in the second quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.9% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 1,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Clarendon Private LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.0% in the second quarter. Clarendon Private LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.8% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total transaction of $23,815,274.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 480,543 shares in the company, valued at $227,479,445.34. This represents a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Linde from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Linde from $510.00 to $507.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Linde

Linde Stock Performance

NASDAQ LIN opened at $444.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $473.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $464.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Linde PLC has a 12-month low of $408.65 and a 12-month high of $487.49. The firm has a market cap of $208.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.93.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.67%.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.