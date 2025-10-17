Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 728 General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2025

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GDFree Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,464,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 34.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,748,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $749,252,000 after acquiring an additional 709,782 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 120.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,261,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,866,000 after acquiring an additional 690,349 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,502,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,499,819,000 after acquiring an additional 256,687 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 25,390.6% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 203,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,516,000 after acquiring an additional 202,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on GD. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $328.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $327.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on General Dynamics

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 33,740 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.20, for a total transaction of $10,634,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 45,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,244,518.40. This trade represents a 42.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 8,150 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.18, for a total transaction of $2,617,617.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,328,685.24. This trade represents a 26.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 275,020 shares of company stock worth $86,414,503. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.4%

General Dynamics stock opened at $330.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $326.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.49. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52 week low of $239.20 and a 52 week high of $347.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.47.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GDGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.27. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. Research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.27%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

