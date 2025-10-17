Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 728 General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,464,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 34.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,748,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $749,252,000 after acquiring an additional 709,782 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 120.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,261,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,866,000 after acquiring an additional 690,349 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,502,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,499,819,000 after acquiring an additional 256,687 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 25,390.6% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 203,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,516,000 after acquiring an additional 202,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on GD. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $328.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $327.44.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 33,740 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.20, for a total transaction of $10,634,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 45,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,244,518.40. This trade represents a 42.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 8,150 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.18, for a total transaction of $2,617,617.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,328,685.24. This trade represents a 26.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 275,020 shares of company stock worth $86,414,503. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.4%

General Dynamics stock opened at $330.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $326.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.49. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52 week low of $239.20 and a 52 week high of $347.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.47.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.27. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. Research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.27%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.