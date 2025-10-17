WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 650 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 54,080,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,238,953,000 after purchasing an additional 222,265 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,213,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,729,000 after purchasing an additional 107,405 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,683,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,259,000 after purchasing an additional 531,068 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,985,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,810,000 after purchasing an additional 442,395 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,683,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,288,000 after purchasing an additional 70,549 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 1.0%

VTV opened at $184.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $147.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $150.43 and a 1 year high of $188.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.71.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.