Riverbend Wealth Management LLC Sells 934 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Riverbend Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Riverbend Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,908,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,058,000 after buying an additional 1,718,299 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,516,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,990 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,033,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,046,000 after acquiring an additional 987,197 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5,086,135.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 864,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,698,000 after acquiring an additional 864,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11,596.4% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 668,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,428,000 after acquiring an additional 662,732 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $84.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.35. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.66 and a 12-month high of $84.74.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.326 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.