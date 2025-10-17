WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $397,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. $T

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 21,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 11,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $26.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $187.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.31 and a 200-day moving average of $27.82. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $29.79.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%.AT&T’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 63.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.65.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

