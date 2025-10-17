WCM Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $13,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 94,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,321,000 after buying an additional 32,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient IA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, Director Jamere Jackson bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $639.56 per share, with a total value of $127,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,143.12. This represents a 2.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger bought 117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $641.18 per share, for a total transaction of $75,018.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,109.54. This trade represents a 4.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY stock opened at $818.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $774.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $935.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $749.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $766.23.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The business’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Daiwa America cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Leerink Partnrs cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $876.00 to $879.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $939.12.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

