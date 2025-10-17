Sage Private Wealth Group LLC Raises Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 107.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,651 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 416.7% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 138.5% during the first quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 93 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 339.1% during the first quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNH. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $406.00 price objective on the stock. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $384.09.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $355.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $322.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $234.60 and a 1-year high of $630.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $327.27 and a 200-day moving average of $346.01.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%.The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.80 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.