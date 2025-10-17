Salesforce Inc. $CRM Shares Sold by Stratos Investment Management LLC

Stratos Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,642 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 4,751 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $8,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Painted Porch Advisors LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 260.0% during the second quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 314.8% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 383.3% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 116 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.23.

Salesforce Stock Up 3.6%

NYSE CRM opened at $245.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.48 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $244.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.05. The stock has a market cap of $233.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were given a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 3,400 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $254.66 per share, with a total value of $865,844.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,819.84. This trade represents a 801.89% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.64, for a total value of $527,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,931,019.44. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,521,495. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

