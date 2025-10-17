Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Holdings Trimmed by Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 97.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 101,305,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,669,349,000 after buying an additional 50,002,551 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,224,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,432,218,000 after buying an additional 4,975,395 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,707,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,495,261,000 after buying an additional 81,587 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,821,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,443,000 after buying an additional 682,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at about $4,613,912,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, Director Jamere Jackson purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $639.56 per share, with a total value of $127,912.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,143.12. This trade represents a 2.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Ricks purchased 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $644.77 per share, with a total value of $1,052,264.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 546,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,431,926.77. This represents a 0.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $818.45 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $935.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.63 billion, a PE ratio of 53.49, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $749.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $766.23.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $876.00 to $879.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $895.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $939.12.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

