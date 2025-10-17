First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Makes New $208,000 Investment in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,679 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 8.1% during the first quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 222,747 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,983,000 after buying an additional 16,781 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $326,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $4,220,599,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 8,744.0% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 320,329 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,724,000 after buying an additional 316,707 shares during the period. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% in the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 96,158 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $109.82 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $124.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.89 and a 200 day moving average of $110.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $197.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.54.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.90.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

