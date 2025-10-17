Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Bought by Stratos Investment Management LLC

Stratos Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 61.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $10,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 101,305,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,669,349,000 after purchasing an additional 50,002,551 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,224,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,432,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975,395 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,707,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,495,261,000 after purchasing an additional 81,587 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,821,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,443,000 after purchasing an additional 682,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,613,912,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, Director Jamere Jackson acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $639.56 per share, with a total value of $127,912.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,143.12. This represents a 2.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Erik Fyrwald acquired 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $642.33 per share, with a total value of $1,005,246.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 74,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,903,686.74. This trade represents a 2.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa America downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $830.00 price objective (down from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $876.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $939.12.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.0%

LLY stock opened at $818.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.49, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $935.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $749.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $766.23.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

