Stratos Investment Management LLC Buys 317 Shares of Medtronic PLC $MDT

Stratos Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,997 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 23,707 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Certior Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 3.7% in the first quarter. Certior Financial Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,531 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.3% during the first quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. William Blair raised shares of Medtronic to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Medtronic from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price (up from $98.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.82.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $94.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.93. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $79.29 and a 1-year high of $99.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.78.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.63%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.24%.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $788,045.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,621.70. This trade represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William R. Jellison acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.37 per share, with a total value of $230,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,850. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.