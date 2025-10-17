Stratos Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Stratos Investment Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 406.7% in the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 140.6% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total value of $189,662.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,408.97. The trade was a 14.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.96, for a total transaction of $5,009,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 115,174 shares in the company, valued at $57,697,567.04. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,066 shares of company stock worth $14,182,963 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:TMO opened at $536.75 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.46 and a fifty-two week high of $610.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $494.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $449.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%.The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners set a $580.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $561.00 price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $589.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.