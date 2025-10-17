Patten & Patten Inc. TN Reduces Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,813 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Michael S. Ryan Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.9% in the second quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 3.7% during the first quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 5.6% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management raised its position in shares of Prologis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 3.9% during the second quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 2,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PLD opened at $121.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.28. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $126.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.97.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 36.71%.Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.780-5.810 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.49%.

In other Prologis news, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $2,783,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,090.62. This represents a 98.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,019. The trade was a 9.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $2,952,095. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Prologis from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.00 target price on Prologis and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Scotiabank set a $114.00 target price on Prologis and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.74.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

