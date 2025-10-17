Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Purchases 122 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. RTX comprises approximately 1.7% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in RTX were worth $9,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in RTX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. PFS Partners LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in RTX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in RTX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in RTX in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In related news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total transaction of $1,359,564.80. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 30,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,686,624.80. The trade was a 22.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $4,149,426.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,635 shares of company stock valued at $8,947,010 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.13.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $156.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $209.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66. RTX Corporation has a 1-year low of $112.27 and a 1-year high of $170.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

