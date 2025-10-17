Harbor Asset Planning Inc. Takes $74,000 Position in Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL

Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XEL. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $81.10 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.58 and a 1 year high of $83.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.61.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 14.85%.The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Xcel Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

