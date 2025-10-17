Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $4.06 Million Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $4,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $399,651,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 30.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,470,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $718,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,945 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $71,769,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $48,040,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 32.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,683,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,060,000 after purchasing an additional 410,825 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $86.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.72 and its 200-day moving average is $90.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.47. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $82.49 and a 12-month high of $109.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 15.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ACGL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down previously from $124.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays set a $99.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACGL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Maamoun Rajeh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total transaction of $941,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 433,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,822,404.35. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.