Mattson Financial Services LLC Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Mattson Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,831 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Old Port Advisors raised its position in Quanta Services by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PWR. Northland Capmk downgraded Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $398.00 to $469.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Quanta Services from $305.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Quanta Services to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.45.

Quanta Services Price Performance

PWR stock opened at $437.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.08 and a 52-week high of $446.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.82.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.73%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.280-10.880 EPS. Research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.19%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

