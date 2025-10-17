Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,684 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 35,743 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $15,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,335,394 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,017,223,000 after purchasing an additional 969,027 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 73,459,122 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,976,856,000 after buying an additional 3,353,223 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 13.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,413,853 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,383,039,000 after buying an additional 2,375,764 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 14.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,309,289 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,037,205,000 after buying an additional 1,942,886 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,647,873 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $924,643,000 after acquiring an additional 728,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.05.

NYSE CVS opened at $81.40 on Friday. CVS Health Corporation has a one year low of $43.56 and a one year high of $81.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $103.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.02.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $98.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.87 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.30%.

In other news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $532,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,519.12. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

