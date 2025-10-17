Riverbend Wealth Management LLC Invests $201,000 in Exelon Corporation $EXC

Riverbend Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXC. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at $285,428,000. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. increased its holdings in Exelon by 192.7% in the 1st quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 5,795,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815,722 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 506.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,117,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603,959 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter valued at about $117,274,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the first quarter worth about $112,832,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Exelon in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Exelon from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Exelon from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXC opened at $47.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Exelon Corporation has a 1 year low of $35.94 and a 1 year high of $48.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.40.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. Analysts predict that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.84%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

