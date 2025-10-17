iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV Shares Sold by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SGOV. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 545,715.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 192,787,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,376,987,000 after acquiring an additional 192,752,200 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 578.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,485,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529,184 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,943,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,474 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 177.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,917 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,057,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,818 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.55 and a 200-day moving average of $100.53. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.15 and a twelve month high of $100.74.

