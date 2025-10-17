Nordea Investment Management AB Has $253.78 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,118,755 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 110,458 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Comcast were worth $253,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,262 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in Comcast by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 457,691 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $16,335,000 after purchasing an additional 124,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Comcast by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 8,470 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $29.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Corporation has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $45.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.27 and a 200-day moving average of $33.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.82%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Comcast from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.94.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

