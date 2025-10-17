What is KeyCorp’s Forecast for PEG Q3 Earnings?

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 15th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Public Service Enterprise Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.67 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.01 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $5.16 EPS.

PEG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.14.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.5%

PEG opened at $84.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.22. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $74.67 and a 12 month high of $95.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 17.78%.The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.940-4.060 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 5,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

