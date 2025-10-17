Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Sells 2,811 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR cut its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 44.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 778,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,078,000 after purchasing an additional 237,987 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 39.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.1% during the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 277,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,885,000 after purchasing an additional 10,960 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $739,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KKR opened at $117.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.67, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.15 and a fifty-two week high of $170.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.65.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 34.42%.

In related news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 809,906 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $116,828,940.50. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 81,361,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,736,465,326.50. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KKR. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.20.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

