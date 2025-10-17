Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 11,320 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 927.1% in the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 669.2% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2,913.5% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $27.18 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.94 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.06%.The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $173,696.22. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 219,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,005.34. This represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 45,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $1,273,550.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,174 shares of company stock valued at $3,727,678. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price objective on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.13.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

