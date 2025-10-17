Ford Motor Company $F Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,497,211 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,018 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Ford Motor worth $37,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 13.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 457,660,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,590,333,000 after buying an additional 55,576,478 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 8.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,053,906 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,404,741,000 after buying an additional 10,947,527 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 6,915.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 49,078,048 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $492,253,000 after buying an additional 48,378,444 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at about $123,147,000. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 4.5% during the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 7,594,345 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $81,601,000 after buying an additional 330,239 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of F opened at $11.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.10. Ford Motor Company has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $12.80.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.91 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

F has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.04.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

