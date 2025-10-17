Mutual Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 790.0% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on NOC. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $547.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $480.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $625.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.15.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $598.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $592.22 and a 200 day moving average of $536.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.04. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a one year low of $426.24 and a one year high of $640.90.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.36 EPS. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 34.06%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

