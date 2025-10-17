Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Northrop Grumman worth $51,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOC. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 176.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at $429,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $598.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.10. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a one year low of $426.24 and a one year high of $640.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $592.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $536.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.36 EPS. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.400 EPS. Analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 34.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $625.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $480.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $557.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.15.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NOC

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.