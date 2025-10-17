TFC Financial Management Inc. Takes $192,000 Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $101.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $134.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.73. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.74 and a fifty-two week high of $101.11.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

