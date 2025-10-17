Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON Stake Raised by Praxis Investment Management Inc.

Praxis Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 56 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Hadi Partovi bought 1,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $740.00 per share, with a total value of $1,004,920.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 237,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,074,120. The trade was a 0.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.29, for a total value of $8,312,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,053,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,538,744,696.78. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,932 shares of company stock worth $45,115,616. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $652.17 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 12 month low of $422.38 and a 12 month high of $885.91. The firm has a market cap of $51.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.03, a P/E/G ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $742.88 and its 200-day moving average is $716.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $668.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.77 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Axon Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AXON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $825.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Monday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $885.00 target price on Axon Enterprise and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $895.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $841.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AXON

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.