Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.97 Million Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF $HDV

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 344.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $120.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $106.00 and a 12-month high of $124.03.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.