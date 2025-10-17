Bayforest Capital Ltd Acquires 735 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,193 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $958,422,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 169.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,855,341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,012,538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200,850 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 131.5% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,413,139 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,069,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915,185 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at $436,746,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 47,883.5% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,142,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $425,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133,785 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $234.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $380.65 billion, a PE ratio of 134.80, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.57. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $241.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Melius Research set a $300.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 target price (up from $213.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $36,893,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,359,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,897,879.56. This represents a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $1,732,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,505 shares in the company, valued at $21,738,721.05. The trade was a 7.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,318 shares of company stock worth $42,412,815 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

