Praxis Investment Management Inc. Has $2.49 Million Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Praxis Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total value of $195,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,408,687.50. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total transaction of $846,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 38,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,964,266.44. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ROP opened at $500.08 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $492.25 and a one year high of $595.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $515.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $545.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 19.750-20.000 EPS. Q1 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.740 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $695.00 to $703.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $562.00 to $550.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $626.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $632.00.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

