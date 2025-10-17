J.Safra Asset Management Corp Buys New Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defined Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Defined Financial Planning LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $663.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $693.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $677.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $657.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $612.98.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

