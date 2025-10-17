Commons Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Commons Capital LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,458.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,156 shares during the period. Commons Capital LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,257.1% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 839.4% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Maria Sastre sold 595 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $60,874.45. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,309.85. The trade was a 3.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 88,485 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $9,073,251.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,674.70. The trade was a 89.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 125,635 shares of company stock valued at $12,740,916. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of ORLY opened at $101.17 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.22 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.30. The firm has a market cap of $85.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.60.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 181.53% and a net margin of 14.15%.The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORLY

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.