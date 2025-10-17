Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 3,933 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 72.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,469 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,933 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 111.8% during the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 1,566.7% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 511.1% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $742.00 to $868.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $850.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $820.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Intuit from $875.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $791.82.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $646.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $677.27 and a 200 day moving average of $694.27. The stock has a market cap of $180.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $532.65 and a 12 month high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.93%.

Insider Activity

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total transaction of $792,160.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,295 shares in the company, valued at $876,792.70. This represents a 47.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total transaction of $351,779.71. Following the sale, the director owned 6,162,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,032,129.53. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,614,913. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.