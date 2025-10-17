Intel Corporation $INTC Shares Acquired by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,477 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $538,430,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth about $345,245,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Intel by 99.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,829,385 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $677,426,000 after acquiring an additional 14,901,457 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 133.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,758,658 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $426,009,000 after acquiring an additional 10,719,274 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Intel by 86.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,705,050 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $508,593,000 after acquiring an additional 10,523,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, September 19th. New Street Research raised their price target on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intel from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $28.54.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $36.84 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.62.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Intel’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

