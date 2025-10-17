Brokerages Set The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Price Target at $233.91

Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $240.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. UBS Group set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th.

Get Boeing alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BA

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA opened at $211.94 on Friday. Boeing has a 1 year low of $128.88 and a 1 year high of $242.69. The company has a market cap of $160.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $223.42 and a 200-day moving average of $207.25.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.90) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Boeing will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Boeing news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total value of $867,103.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,248,637.62. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $226.10 per share, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,420. This represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BA. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in Boeing by 1,712.5% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.