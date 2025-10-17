Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Reduces Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 71.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,726 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 198.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,034 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Argus set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up previously from $183.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 41,575 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $6,187,191.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 26,085 shares in the company, valued at $3,881,969.70. The trade was a 61.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ola M. Snow sold 28,151 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.94, for a total value of $4,192,809.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,431 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,293.14. The trade was a 64.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 271,676 shares of company stock worth $40,489,525. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $153.28 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.98 and a 52 week high of $168.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.58.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 0.70%.The firm had revenue of $60.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.300-9.500 EPS. Analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.5107 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

