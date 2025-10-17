Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 525.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Galvan Research decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.31.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 11,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,796.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,591.06. This represents a 89.61% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christiana Smith Shi purchased 500 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.17 per share, with a total value of $44,085.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,085. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,382 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $85.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.73. The company has a market cap of $72.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $145.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 39.61%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.62%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

